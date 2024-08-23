The government has addressed growing concerns regarding the detection of elevated aflatoxin levels in maize grain, animal feed, and mealie meal, following a recent press briefing by the Minister of Health. Aflatoxins, a group of toxins produced by certain fungi or molds, pose significant health risks to both humans and animals when present in high levels.

Aflatoxins can contaminate various agricultural crops, including maize, peanuts, and sorghum, particularly when exposed to high humidity or stressful climate conditions such as drought. While these toxins can be present in food products consumed daily, health risks arise only when the levels exceed acceptable thresholds.

In animals, particularly dogs, high levels of aflatoxins can lead to sudden death. The Ministry of Health’s robust surveillance system recently detected a concerning number of dog fatalities linked to suspected feed contamination. Post-mortem examinations confirmed aflatoxin toxicity, prompting further investigation.

The Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), in collaboration with a multisectoral team of experts, initiated a field investigation in June 2024 after public reports of sudden dog deaths. The investigation involved sampling animal feed, maize grain, and mealie meal for analysis at the National Food Laboratory and the Zambia Bureau of Standards laboratories.

Laboratory results revealed that some batches of these products contained aflatoxin levels exceeding the acceptable limit of 10 parts per billion. The following brands were identified as having elevated aflatoxin levels:

Pembe – Roller Meal, Number 3 Meal

Africa Milling – Roller Meal and Breakfast

Farm Feed – Super Dog Meal

Shabco Milling

Continental Milling

Girad Milling

Busu Milling

Star Milling

The government has taken immediate action to mitigate the health risks posed by these contaminated products. All affected batches have been withdrawn from the market and quarantined, and companies involved have cooperated fully with the authorities. The government has also issued seizure notices to these companies, and the contaminated batches will be publicly destroyed.

Further sampling and monitoring efforts have been extended to other parts of the country to ensure comprehensive control of the situation. The government is also focusing on educating farmers and millers about proper storage and processing practices to prevent future aflatoxin contamination.

The public is reassured that boiling food destroys over 90% of aflatoxins, a common practice in Zambian food preparation. However, the government remains vigilant and will continue to enforce regulatory measures to protect the health and safety of its citizens and animals.

The government will provide ongoing updates as more information becomes available and continues to monitor the situation closely