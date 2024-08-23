President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the youth of Lufwanyama that the government will actively engage with emerald mine owners to secure mining dump sites for their use. In a public rally held at St. Joseph Secondary School Ground in Lufwanyama District, the President encouraged the local youth to form cooperatives and obtain mining licenses, emphasizing that the government will find partners to support these cooperatives once they are granted licenses.

As part of his commitment to the community, President Hichilema also announced plans to personally fund the construction of 20 boreholes in selected areas of Lufwanyama, a move aimed at improving access to clean water in the district.

In addition to his support for the mining sector, the President revealed that Lufwanyama, along with Mpongwe, Masaiti, and Kafulafuta, will be granted special agricultural status. This status will include the construction of roads and other essential infrastructure to boost agricultural development in the region.

President Hichilema further directed the local council and other leaders to collaborate on grading feeder roads, stressing that the government will prioritize the development of economic roads to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the district.

National Youth Chairman Mr Gilbert Liswaniso had requested Republican President to give the youth of Lufwanyama Emerald slug.

The national chairman was accompanied by the provincial youth chairman Mr Wallen Hinyama and other Copperbelt youth management committee members.

The National Youth Chairman made the request to the President during the interactive mammoth rally held at ST Joseph Secondary where he donated 20 boleholes in Lufwanyama .

The Republican President assured people of Lufwanyama District that farming inputs will be distributed early this year in the district.The president further promised to bring development to the people of Lufwanyama and thanked them for voting in UPND led Government.

“We are here to work for you and the result of our hard work will be seen by people of Lufwanyama.We have performed well in the past 3 years of UPND being in government especially in the copperbelt.” Mr Hichilema said.

The President’s promises underscore the New Dawn government’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering economic development through strategic investments in both the mining and agricultural sectors.

The Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema was on the Copperbelt Province for a two working visit and he has since returned to Lusaka after a successful engagement in the province.