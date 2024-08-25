CHINA Luanshya Mine(CLM) has pumped out about eleven million cubic volume of water from the once flooded 28 shaft mine.

Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo told journalists in Luanshya that it was exciting that the project was progressing very well adding that the project may be completed before the projected eighteen months.

He said the project is moving at a pace that was not expected saying the Chinese owned mining company was pumping out more water than what was expected.

Mr Ngonomo said China Luanshya Mine is also in the process of compensating farmers whose crops were affected by the exploration in the areas where the mine has its mining licence.

” This project is not just dewatering it has come with some benefits ,so our people are going to benefit,”Mr Ngonomo said.

He said some people are going to be given farm inputs and water pumps for them to do farm irrigation thereby creating food security at household level.

Mr Ngonomo said China Luanshya Mine has gone further to construct a bridge on the Kafue river, where water that is pumped out from 28 shaft mine passes through.

28 shaft mine was flooded almost 20 years ago and once operational the mine is going to create jobs for many Luanshya residents.

Some Luanshya residents have also expressed gratitude about the project .

Ruth Mwanza, a business lady said the dewatering of 28 shaft is a great sign that Luanshya’s economy is going to be revamped.

“This is a very indication that our economy in Luanshya is going to improve,we are greatful to the UPND

Government,” she said.