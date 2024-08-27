President Hakainde Hichilema has urged traditional leaders in the country to continue upholding the importance of culture and heritage through hosting of traditional ceremonies.

Speaking when he officiated at this year’s Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony in Zambezi district, President Hichilema said this is because the government considers traditional ceremonies as a tool for fostering peace and unity in the country.

He said it is for this reason that government will continue to support all Chiefs, cultural groups and traditional ceremonies across the nation because peace and unity are a catalyst for not only cultural but economic and social development.



“Thanks for the Vakachinyama for upholding this cultural heritage that is Worldly recognised, I always remind our young people no matter how educated you are, let us not forget where we are coming from, culture and tradition is very important, it identifies our identity,” said President Hichilema.

And the Head of State has assured that government is aware of the food insecurity that has affected some people due to the drought which was experienced in the last farming season, adding that measures are already in place to mitigate the effects through food distribution.

He explained that government is also providing grants for irrigation for food production and aquaculture to encourage people to engage in off-session crop production as a way of enhancing food security among households.

He said this is in an effort for government to increase its resilience towards negative effects of climate change on agriculture production especially in places like Northwestern province that are endowed with a number of water bodies.



He also reiterated government’s commitment to embark on various infrastructure development in Northwestern province such as the construction of Universities, state of the art Hospital in Zambezi district, Schools, roads and bridges among others.

“Government is aware of the drought that has affected many people, this is why your President was one of the first to declare the drought as an emergency in the region, and already measures have been put in place to feed our people,” he noted.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema expressed concern with wrangles that have characterised some Chiefdoms, adding that such acts are detrimental to development.

He advised traditional leaders to always find amicable ways of sorting out their differences without letting them escalate to high levels, stressing that government will not interfere in any succession disputes.

Present at the ceremony, Acting British High Commissioner to Zambia Sam Waldock also reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s government support to Zambia’ culture and tradition for the benefit of future generations.

Mr Waldock underscored that the UK government created the British Council in order to show its commitment to culture and traditions as a way of promoting peace and oneness.

He said the Commission in Zambia will work with government and support all culture and heritage programmes as they help people to know their identity.

He also congratulated the Likumbi Lya Mize ceremony for being recognised as one of the cultural heritages through UNESCO.

And the Luvale Royal Dynasty Prime Minister Collins Sandala, pledged the Royal establishment’s support to the government and its efforts to bring development to all parts of the country.

Mr Sandala says within a short period of time that President Hichilema has led the country, the nation has recorded unprecedented development that has helped uplift the living standards of the people.

He cited increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), free education policy, recruitment of civil servants and the attainment of the debt restructuring among others as some of the positive milestones in improving the well-being of people from across different backgrounds.

“This is historical that you are attending this ceremony as the Head of State, we are so proud of the many campaign promises that you have so far achieved just in the three years that you have being President, these programmes such as the increased CDF to over K30 million, the free education policy and the recruitment of many civil servants is testament to many good things that you have done to bring development to the country,” he said

Mr Sandala further appealed to government to consider creating another constituency called Zambezi central to facilitate development adding that the district is too vast to have only two constituencies.

ZANIS