Hundreds of jobs are on the line following the decision by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to close the Society Business Park (SBP) in Lusaka.

Apart from shops, the SBP right in the heart of the central business district is home to the prestigious Hilton Hotel, Pick ‘n’ Pay, Hungry Lion, among other investments.

The developer for the Society Hilton Hotel is reported to have invested about US$98 million in the mixed use complex with the hotel being the biggest part of this development.

NAPSA board of trustees chairperson Shipango Muteto said the decision to close the SBP with immediate effect and until further notice was necessary though painful and costly.

“We have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to protect and safeguard human life,” Mr Muteto said.

He said the decision follows the structural failure of some columns at the office block at Society Business Park.

“In October 2019, the office block was vacated and remedial actions taken thereafter,” Mr Muteto said

He said the authority commissioned a comprehensive assessment of the structural integrity of the entire development in November 2023.

“The detailed report received in July 2024 has revealed that some parts of the development, namely the office block and parkade, are structurally not sound and therefore not safe for continued occupancy. The assessment has further revealed that part of the Society Business Park, that is the retail mall and hotel tower are sound but need attention to address identified structural defects,” he said.

Mr Muteto said the decision to close the entire business park also arises from the fact that the parkade and the office block, which are not safe for continued occupancy are directly linked to the hotel and the retail mall through common facilities.

The closure of the parkade and office block, which has been recommended by the consultants, will result in impeded access to the mall and the hotel tower.

“Further, services to the hotel and the mall will be severely affected, making the two facilities inoperable. Therefore, the board has resolved to close the entire business park comprising the parkade, retail mall and hotel tower, in order to protect the wellbeing and safety of the tenants and the public,” he said.

Mr Muteto said all current tenants at SBP have been informed and given notice to vacate the premises within ten days as a safety measure.

“All motorists, customers and tenants who use or visit the society business park, and parkade are hereby informed that the entire business park will not be available until further notice. The board and management deeply regret this unfortunate development and will do everything possible to ensure that we lessen the negative impact of this development especially on the tenants and the staff working at the business park,” he said

Some of the measures that NAPSA will implement include refunding of all security deposits to tenants, refunding of all advance rental payments and assist to identify alternative trading spaces.

“We have also deployed extra security to guard and protect the business park to prevent damage to property and avert any unwarranted activities. We wish to state that the authority is taking serious and decisive action against anyone found in contractual, legal or any violation that has led to the current state of affairs. The authority is in the process of determining the total financial loss resulting from this unfortunate development,” Mr Muteto said

He said as NAPSA explores the development options and the way forward with the business park, the public will be informed.

“Meanwhile, the authority has set up an ad hoc committee to deal with all the issues arising from this development,” Mr Muteto said

By Benedict Tembo