By Field Ruwe EdD

“Viva Monko viva!” President Hakainde Hichilema yelled rapturously with an inflated sense of importance. “Viva!” the ecstatic crowd of male UNZA students responded in the same manner. “Viva Momma viva!” “Viva!” female voices shrilled with a surge of adrenaline.

Student placards, songs, chants and a Bally dance prompted recollections of Hichilema’s inaugural visit to the University of Zambia as president in 2023, during which he received a rousing reception from students, many of whom expressed their gratitude for his provision of free education and complimentary meals. This time he was back on campus to receive an honorary degree in Business Administration.

As the motorcade entered the university grounds, raucous and overzealous throngs of students many attired in UNZASU t-shirts blocked the presidential car, chanting “aseluke! aseluke!” (He must jump out) so they could give him a “Jesus enters Jerusalem” moment. Hichilema, fed by the fantasy of grandiosity, guided by impulse, and obsessed with the mantra “me, myself, and I,” knew he had the vulnerable UNZA students in his pocket.

Like the archetype of the Donkey Rider who uses the strategy of beating his donkey with the same blackthorn twig to urge his steed forward, Hichilema dangled a carrot on a stick, all the while seated in the saddle. His steed represented the susceptible and indoctrinated UNZA students who in measuring their scholarship by the amount of free meals and free education, have abdicated their important role of acting as “check and balance” academics to the draconian mentality of the person charged with national building.

Bally Wapa UNZA

The moment Vice Chancellor Mundia Muya adorned Hichilema with the traditional headgear known as a tam (mortarboard cap) I anticipated that he would follow the example set by distinguished leaders globally, among them John F. Kennedy, Nelson Mandela, and Barrack Obama. Such leaders committed their honorary degrees to fostering academic excellence within their higher education institutions by investing substantial resources into the establishment of a research faculty, whose ingenuity drove innovation and expanded the frontiers of science and technology.

It was my hope that Hichilema would use the occasion to unveil a comprehensive Student Academic Success Plan (SASP) aimed at transforming the half-baked UNZA graduates into exceptional innovators and inventors who embody creativity and exploration. The tam placed on his head served as a presentation of this vision. With its distinctive flat top and tassels, it signifies the qualities of a master craftsman.

Instead, Hichilema turned into “Bally Wapa UNZA,” who, during his speech had a difficulty in separating his self-seeking behavior from the state needs, refusing to acknowledge that the University of Zambia is embedded in academic policies that do not produce innovative and inventive human capital, and that the strength of the Zambian economy is inextricably linked to the strength of the University of Zambia education system.

Contrarily, like he has so often done, Hichilema asserted emphatically: “This University is a special one…Let me really express the contribution of this university to our country’s advancement…This University has produced our engineers, geologists, agriculturists…” He further stated that the University of Zambia was among the best universities in terms of academic excellence.

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

The most significant threat to truth is not the falsehood, but the unrealistic reinforcement of a myth. The misconception that UNZA is world-class has revealed a leader lacking both intellectual depth and practical judgment. I have since reached the conclusion that President Hakainde Hichilema does not possess the innovative capabilities I previously attributed to him. He lacks a clear vision for the University of Zambia and demonstrates no authentic dedication to his promise when he first visited the institution to “enhance academic excellence that aligns with esteemed international universities.”

If indeed the University of Zambia has produced gifted graduates of the highest caliber, where are they? Where are the electrical engineers to fix the energy crisis and put a stop to load shedding for once and all? Where are the geologists to take full control of our mineral resources? Where are the economists to fix the chronic failure of Zambian growth? Where are the agriculturists to turn Zambia into a food bowl of Africa?

Universities have historically played a pivotal role in the advancement of a country. Many modern-day inventions that have significantly impacted the world originated from research conducted on university campuses. Tertiary education is responsible for inventing equipment and techniques needed for advancement. What inventions have University of Zambia students produced as a class? A needle? A bulb? A car? A tractor? A computer? A plough? A solar panel? A turbine? A water pump? A train? None of the above.

In praising the university Hichilema ought to name both living and deceased bona fide UNZA graduates who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation, and created or facilitated outstanding innovation with tangible impact on the quality of life, economic development, and the improvement of Zambian welfare. He will find none. A good number who have exhibited flickers of ingenuity have had to leave the country to consolidate their degree because the UNZA degree is simply not enough.

The Ivory Tower Waits A Genius

The tragedy of all this is worsened when we realize that we have not contributed any unique accomplishments to the present splendor of our paradise. No more compelling evidence can be found of the truth that our psychic maelstrom has been sucked in and swallowed up by numerous astute foreign lenders and plunderers who have left us at their mercy and on the lesser side of advancement. This predicament is further aggravated by myopic leaders like Hichilema who, driven by a narcissistic temperament and sheer superciliousness are unwilling to face the painful truth.

What is particularly disheartening is that for many students who were chanting, singing, and dancing for Bally, their undergraduate years are the only years they will spend at the University of Zambia. Out of their four years of study, one year is spent on secondary school A Levels, meaning their degree is short of a year and so is their academic perspective. Consequently, Zambia’s citadel of knowledge is unlikely to achieve a meaningful and equitable distribution of innovative ideas and technologies that meet societal needs.

As I set my pen aside, I reflect on the Monkos and Mommas who graduated this year, many of whom are still searching for jobs or are compelled to accept positions that do not align with their degree.

Candidly put, the University of Zambia is an ivory tower that awaits a visionary leader like Lee Kwan Yew, the genius that transformed the tiny colonial outpost of Singapore into a First World country.

The rights to this article belong to ZDI (Zambia Development Institute), a proposed US-based Zambian think tank.

based Zambian think tank. On May 19, 2022, a comprehensive proposal was delivered to

President Hichilema through Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila. Author, Dr.

Field Ruwe holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership. He is affiliated with

Northeastern University, Boston, MA. US.