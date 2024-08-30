GOVERNMENT has made available K2.8 million for the immediate repair of 14 elevators at the University Teaching Hospital UTH which have not been operational.

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima says government aims to improve health care services across the country.

The Minister regrets that the institution and its facilities were left to deteriorate over the years without any action.

Dr. Muchima said this when he visited UTH in the company of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Christopher Simoonga.

Meanwhile Professor Simoonga revealed that a further K2.5 Million has been set aside for health improvements at the Kitwe Central hospital.

The University Teaching Hospital has engaged ZAL Elevators Limited and Schindwe Elevators to carry out repair works at the institution.

ZANIS