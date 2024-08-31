The Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) has expressed strong support for the recent observations made by United Nations experts regarding the increasing human rights abuses and the shrinking democratic space in Zambia. The GPZ, led by President Silavwe Jackson, believes that these concerns, as highlighted by the UN, accurately reflect the deteriorating state of fundamental freedoms under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.

In its report, the UN Special Rapporteurs revealed that at least 26 cases of arbitrary arrests, intimidation, and harassment have been brought to their attention. These incidents, according to the GPZ, are a testament to the continuous erosion of civil liberties since the United Party for National Development (UPND) assumed office in August 2021.

“A Betrayal of Promises

The GPZ has consistently voiced concerns over the government’s conduct, accusing the UPND of abandoning the very principles it once championed while in opposition. “In the last three years, the nation has witnessed a complete U-turn from what the UPND stood for in opposition,” said Jackson. He pointed out the widespread arbitrary detention of opposition leaders, human rights activists, and even clergymen who dared to speak out against issues like the high cost of living and load shedding.

The GPZ leader also expressed alarm over the government’s plans to repeal and revise the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021, under the pretext of enhancing the protection of private citizens in the digital space. Jackson argues that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by the New Dawn administration to stifle dissent and silence critics on social media. “While we do not support the abuse of social media, any laws enacted should conform to the country’s status as a constitutional democracy,” he added.

A Call to Address Pressing Issues

Rather than focusing on limiting citizens’ rights, Jackson urged President Hichilema and the UPND to direct their efforts toward resolving the nation’s pressing issues. He listed critical areas requiring immediate attention: fixing the economy, upholding the rule of law, reducing the cost of living, and addressing the crippling power deficit that is severely impacting businesses and the general population.

The GPZ president emphasized that these challenges are far more deserving of the government’s attention than attempts to curtail freedom of expression. He called on the government to reverse its course and respect the democratic principles that Zambians fought hard to achieve.

Appeal to Civil Society and Traditional Leaders

Jackson also called on other key stakeholders, including the church, civil society organizations, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), and traditional leaders, to continue speaking out against the human rights abuses occurring under the current administration. “We urge the church, civil society, LAZ, and traditional leaders not to be cowed into submission but to remain steadfast in their advocacy for human rights and democratic governance,” Jackson stated.

The GPZ’s stance comes at a time when many Zambians are increasingly frustrated with the direction the country is taking under President Hichilema. The government’s response to the UN report has been widely criticized as indicative of a regime more interested in entrenching itself in power than in addressing the legitimate concerns of its citizens.

In conclusion, the GPZ has welcomed the UN experts’ report as a necessary intervention that exposes the true state of human rights in Zambia. The party remains committed to advocating for the protection of fundamental freedoms and ensuring that the government remains accountable to the people.