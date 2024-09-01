Today’s Scripture

Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a dream fulfilled is a tree of life.

Proverbs 13:12, NLT

The Tree of Life

Friend, one definition of hope is “the happy anticipation of something good.” If you’re anticipating something good, for a dream to be fulfilled, it brings you joy and gives you passion. When you believe that God is arranging blessings in your favor, you’re going to be excited about life. It will affect your attitudes, your relationships, and your productivity. But if you’re not anticipating anything good, if you think you’re stuck, that a problem is permanent, that you’ve reached your limits, that mind-set will drain your energy, stifle your creativity, and take your joy. You’ll just drag through the day as you endure life.

God created you to have something to look forward to. Faith is all about believing that God has good plans for you, that He’s taking you where you’ve never gone, and that the best days of your health, finances, and relationships are still in front of you. That’s not just being positive; that’s getting in agreement with God. That’s what allows Him to do amazing things and bring your dreams to fulfillment as a tree of life.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the hope rising in my heart that You have good things in store for me. Thank You that my hope is secure in who You are, that You never fail, and that You will bring my dreams to fulfillment. I expect to see You do amazing things. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

