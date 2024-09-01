President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Beijing, China, to attend the China-Africa Forum Summit. The summit will focus on key issues of mutual interest, including energy and food security, smart agriculture, water harvesting, and railway transport.

During his visit, President Hichilema will participate in discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation between China and Africa. The president is also set to engage in bilateral meetings with fellow Heads of State and will hold discussions with industry leaders from various sectors on the sidelines of the summit.

“We are here to discuss critical matters that impact both our continent and our nation. Our focus will be on fostering partnerships that will drive sustainable development in areas like energy, agriculture, and infrastructure,” President Hichilema said upon his arrival.

The summit is expected to reinforce China-Africa relations and explore new opportunities for collaboration in addressing the pressing challenges facing the continent.