Former Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has appealed to Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company (KWSC) to address the water crisis in Luanshya district on the copperbelt province of Zambia.

Mr Chanda said water blues have hit Luanshya for almost a week especially in the areas such

like Roan and Mpatamatu townships where there is also bad and poor quality of water in some cases.

“Am very much aware that the permanent solution to water challenges in Luanshya is the coming on board of Kafulafuta dam a project which we started and is near commissioning.

But in the intermediate we had Kafubu Sustainable Water and Sanitation Improvement Project / DANIDA funded project progresses in Luanshya.

The $104 million Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA)-funded Kafubu water project and was completed in Luanshya and Ndola,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said load shedding could be one of the reasons for erratic supply of water but President Hakainde Hichilema guided ZESCO not to loadshed important institutions such us hospitals and water utilities.

“Water is Life and something must be done immediately to solve the Shortage of water to avoid putting the lives of the residents of Luanshya at risk,” he said.

Mr Chanda further appealed to Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to explain the problem and assure the residents of Luanshya the way forward in addressing the water crisis that residents are currently experiencing instead of just receiving same water bills at the month end when water was not even supplied to the customers.

Efforts to get a comment from Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Public Relations Manager Misheck Moyo failed as his phone went unanswered.