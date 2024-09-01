ZESCO Limited has commenced the installation of diesel-powered generators at key markets across Lusaka, including Soweto Market, Nyumba Yanga, and Chilenje Market, as part of short-term measures to address the ongoing energy crisis and ensure uninterrupted power supply to essential services.

This follows the announcement made by Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary, Peter Mumba, on Friday, August 30, 2024, confirming the arrival of nine out of twenty-three diesel generators procured by the government. These generators are intended to mitigate the power shortages currently affecting the country.

“Citizens may wish to note that the first consignment of nine diesel generators has now arrived in the country, while the remaining fourteen are expected to arrive next week,” Mr. Mumba stated during the National Energy Briefing held at the Energy Regulation Board Head Office in Lusaka.

The Permanent Secretary further explained that the installation process would begin immediately, with two generators each being set up at Chilenje and Nyumba Yanga markets, and another two at Soweto Market. The installation of all 23 generators is expected to be completed by September 30, 2024.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to manage the current energy crisis and maintain essential services in key areas of the capital.