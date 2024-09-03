Zambia has rejected allegations made by the United Nations Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council regarding the state of human rights in the country.

On Thursday, August 29, UN independent experts expressed concern over numerous reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions involving leaders and members of opposition parties, parliamentarians, human rights defenders, and activists.

The experts claimed that those arrested faced charges including unlawful assembly, espionage, hate speech, and seditious practices, urging the Zambian government to immediately stop infringing on the fundamental rights of its citizens.

But Chief Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the government finds it disturbing that the special rapporteurs issued a media statement without following the laid down producers of giving the affected state an opportunity to clear the statement before being released.

Mr Mweetwa said the government has learnt that the email, through which the press release was relayed to the embassy, was under the wrong subject tag showing that the statement was about Zimbabwe.

Mr Mweetwa was speaking in Choma today during a press briefing held at the provincial administration.

Mr Mweetwa who is also information and Media Minister, indicated that the government will lodge a formal complaint to the United Nation Human Rights Council.

Mr Mweetwa said it was expected of the government to respond to the special rapporteurs’ allegations within the allotted time before making allegations to the public as this is a standard procedure that has been followed over the years.