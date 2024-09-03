In a bid to address Zambia’s escalating energy crisis, exacerbated by a severe drought, President Hakainde Hichilema announced a potential partnership with TBEA Group, one of China’s leading energy equipment manufacturers. The President, along with a delegation, visited TBEA Group to explore solutions to the nation’s energy deficit.

The ongoing drought has significantly reduced Zambia’s reliance on hydroelectric power, prompting the government to seek alternative energy sources. “Given the effects of climate change, we can no longer only depend on hydroelectricity,” President Hichilema stated. He expressed optimism about the potential collaboration with TBEA Group, emphasizing the need for a diversified energy mix to address the country’s pressing energy challenges.

“We urgently need practical solutions to the energy deficit that we are experiencing as a country,” the President said. He underscored that the current energy shortfall and associated load management are substantial barriers to economic growth. “We can’t grow our economy with the current energy deficit,” he reiterated.

The Zambian government, through the Ministry of Energy, is set to meet with TBEA Group representatives before the conclusion of the visit to finalize the details of the partnership. The collaboration is expected to enhance Zambia’s energy infrastructure, providing much-needed stability and support for the country’s economic development.

This visit marks Zambia’s efforts to secure sustainable energy solutions, ensuring that the country can overcome the challenges posed by climate change and continue on its path toward economic progress.