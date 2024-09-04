The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football community in mourning the death of veteran coach Fordson Kabole.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says Kabole had diligently served the game over the years and would be remembered fervently.

“Mr. Fordson Kabole is one the giants of our game and his passing is a loss to our game. We are lucky that he lived to share his knowledge over the years,making his passing a moment of celebration of his contribution to the game,”says Kamanga.

“Over the years, Mr Kabole not only groomed players but also coaches and administrators in the game. He was a critical member of the Ian Porterfield headed technical bench of the reconstituted Zambia National Team that reached the finals of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Kabole, 77 led the fearsome Nchanga Rangers of the late 90s to the 1998 title and repeated the feat with Power Dynamos in 2011.He also guided Nchanga Rangers to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation

Cup in 1998.

Kabole is credited with nurturing some of the best players in local football who include current Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone, Green Buffaloes coach Masautso Tembo, former internationals, Elijah Tana, Andrew Sinkala,Forest Rangers coach Mwenya Chipepo among others.He died in Kitwe Central Hospital with the funeral in Kitwe’s Ndeke Township.

