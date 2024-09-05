A series of pivotal agreements were signed between ZESCO, Zambia’s state-owned power utility, and Power China, aimed at addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by one of the worst droughts in recent history. The agreements are seen as a critical step in diversifying Zambia’s energy sources and mitigating the impact of climate change-induced energy shortages.

The agreements include a framework cooperation for the supply, delivery, and installation of rooftop solar systems across Zambia, an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement for the Kariba North Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project, and an EPC agreement for the Kafue Gorge Lower Solar PV power plant. These projects are expected to significantly alleviate Zambia’s energy deficit once completed.

President Hakainde Hichilema, present at the signing, emphasized the importance of these agreements in securing a sustainable energy future for Zambia. “We are fully aware of the negative impacts of energy insecurity on our economy, hence our resolve and determination to find a lasting solution,” President Hichilema said.

He highlighted the severe challenges faced by the energy sector, noting that the current drought has further exposed Zambia’s vulnerability to hydroelectric power dependency. “The drought has had a cascading effect on our economy and our people’s livelihoods, especially on the most vulnerable in society – women and youths. However, this crisis has also strengthened our resolve to emerge even stronger as a nation.”

The President stressed that diversifying Zambia’s energy mix, reducing reliance on hydroelectricity, and embracing solar energy are crucial steps to building a resilient energy sector. “We are determined to shift away from dependence on hydroelectric power, which is increasingly susceptible to the effects of drought and climate change. These agreements are a testament to our commitment to a sustainable and diversified energy future.”

The projects initiated under the agreements are expected to bolster Zambia’s energy capacity and reduce the strain caused by recurring droughts. As the nation navigates its energy challenges, the agreements represent a significant milestone in Zambia’s journey towards energy security and climate resilience.