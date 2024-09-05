A series of pivotal agreements were signed between ZESCO, Zambia’s state-owned power utility, and Power China, aimed at addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by one of the worst droughts in recent history. The agreements are seen as a critical step in diversifying Zambia’s energy sources and mitigating the impact of climate change-induced energy shortages.
The agreements include a framework cooperation for the supply, delivery, and installation of rooftop solar systems across Zambia, an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement for the Kariba North Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project, and an EPC agreement for the Kafue Gorge Lower Solar PV power plant. These projects are expected to significantly alleviate Zambia’s energy deficit once completed.
President Hakainde Hichilema, present at the signing, emphasized the importance of these agreements in securing a sustainable energy future for Zambia. “We are fully aware of the negative impacts of energy insecurity on our economy, hence our resolve and determination to find a lasting solution,” President Hichilema said.
He highlighted the severe challenges faced by the energy sector, noting that the current drought has further exposed Zambia’s vulnerability to hydroelectric power dependency. “The drought has had a cascading effect on our economy and our people’s livelihoods, especially on the most vulnerable in society – women and youths. However, this crisis has also strengthened our resolve to emerge even stronger as a nation.”
The President stressed that diversifying Zambia’s energy mix, reducing reliance on hydroelectricity, and embracing solar energy are crucial steps to building a resilient energy sector. “We are determined to shift away from dependence on hydroelectric power, which is increasingly susceptible to the effects of drought and climate change. These agreements are a testament to our commitment to a sustainable and diversified energy future.”
The projects initiated under the agreements are expected to bolster Zambia’s energy capacity and reduce the strain caused by recurring droughts. As the nation navigates its energy challenges, the agreements represent a significant milestone in Zambia’s journey towards energy security and climate resilience.
Humble Dr Kaunda used money from copper to set up industries. He created Mulungushi Investment solely to provide services to the mines.
Anyone with 1/2 a brain could have seen this coming over a decade ago. Why wait until now to simply “react?” Now that people are suffering you are suddenly concerned? This is the essence of what is wrong with Zambia, in all government sectors. Smart Zambia for example, is incapable of achieving anything to modernize systems that are over a decade out of date. Fire the people who run these divisions and get new blood, people who can actually get results!!
Don’t forget HH was voted in on the issue of LOADSHEDDING and indeed the first thing he did was to instruct Zesco to supply power 24 hours….We have ended loadshedding ” What he didn’t know was that the more power generated the more water was consumed in an already dying Lake Kariba…..here we are now.
And according to the Supreme leader Ayatollah Hakainde Hichilema this is it….he has solved load shedding and this is why things are getting worse because we have a leader who is well bent on convincing Zambians that he is working hard and yet he is just fooling around…just wait for 3 months and ask him what happened to the so called ” agreement “….and he will have no answers….just like the way he fooled Zambians about debt restructuring and they started jumping up and down…..lies have very short legs…
Its because we have Politicians who are very good at deceit….and if you ask HH about the same Energy agreement 6 months from today you will hear a different story….and by then Zambia will be in total darkness….
The problem is ZESCO and corruption…not drought…they’re exporting Electricity and the money ends up in their pockets….if you read between the lines this agreement has zero substance……all this is to fool his gullible praise singers….
