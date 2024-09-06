The highly anticipated 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) officially commenced yesterday, gathering heads of state and government officials from across Africa and China. Among the distinguished attendees was President Hakainde Hichilema , who joined other leaders in celebrating the event that aims to strengthen the long-standing ties between China and Africa.

In his address, President Hichilema highlighted the historical partnership between Africa and China, a relationship that has spanned decades, stretching back to Africa’s pre-independence era. “During some of our continent’s most challenging times, China extended a helping hand to Africa when it was neither popular nor expected,” President Hichilema said.

The Zambian leader reflected on Zambia’s profound connection with China, dating back to the early days of Zambia’s independence. He paid tribute to Zambia’s Founding President, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, and Tanzania’s President Dr. Mwalimu Nyerere, who forged a groundbreaking partnership with China that paved the way for future collaborations. This historic relationship, epitomized by projects such as the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA), became a model for Africa-China cooperation and has inspired the entire continent.

The 2024 FOCAC Summit seeks to build on this rich history by fostering a mutually beneficial, strategic partnership between Africa and China. The summit emphasizes the principles of equality, win-win cooperation, and the promotion of shared development goals. “The resilience and determination of the Chinese people are qualities we admire and aspire to emulate with hard work and dedication,” President Hichilema added, underscoring Africa’s commitment to the partnership.

President Hichilema also expressed deep appreciation to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, for offering this platform. He noted that the forum allows both regions to exchange ideas and strategies to unlock their full potential, fostering growth and prosperity for future generations.

As the summit continues, leaders from both regions are expected to discuss critical areas of collaboration, including infrastructure development, trade, investment, and technological innovation, with the aim of strengthening the bonds between China and Africa and propelling both regions into a future of shared success.