The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has announced the suspension of the October-November 2024 Professional Licensure Examinations (LEX) following a court ruling on September 4, 2024.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Fastone Goma told ZANIS in a statement that the Kitwe High Court granted an injunction in a case involving Makunko Nsalange and 13 other medical graduates.

Prof Goma said the plaintiffs challenged HPCZ’s authority to administer the LEX after issues arose from the transposition of February-March 2024 LEX results.

“The court’s decision directs us not to proceed with the upcoming examinations,” Prof. Goma stated.

He added that the process for LEX applications has also been halted, and applicants will be guided on how to address any payments made.

This suspension impacts fresh medical graduates awaiting registration to practice in Zambia.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and are committed to resolving the matter as quickly as possible,” Prof. Goma said.

He said the HPCZ remains dedicated to upholding quality assurance processes as entrusted by the Ministry of Health and will provide further updates as the situation develops.