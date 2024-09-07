A 32-year-old man from Kitwe, identified as Goodson Mwape, is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by three stray dogs at his workplace in Garneton Township.

The incident occurred at Egg City Company, where Mr. Mwape was reporting for duty in the morning. The dogs, which had strayed into the company premises, attacked him, leaving him with deep cuts on his legs and stomach.

A ZNBC News crew arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and found Mr. Mwape bleeding heavily from his legs. He was quickly rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital, where medical staff provided emergency treatment. Doctors at the hospital have since described his condition as stable, with Kitwe Teaching Hospital Surgeon Dr. Kelly Sakukonga noting that Mr. Mwape’s condition is improving.

“We are monitoring his recovery closely, and he is responding well to treatment,” said Dr. Sakukonga.

Meanwhile, Mwale Sekelani, a community spokesperson, expressed concern over the safety of residents, stating that the presence of unsecured dogs in the area has instilled fear in the local population.

“People are scared because these dogs are roaming freely, and we don’t know if they’ll attack again,” Sekelani said.

Kitwe District Livestock Officer Chindu Simwinga confirmed that the three dogs have been taken into animal welfare custody. He urged dog owners to follow proper procedures for keeping and securing potentially dangerous animals to avoid such incidents in the future.

Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant as investigations continue into how the dogs came to be roaming freely in the township.