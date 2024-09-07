A key witness in the ongoing rape trial of Pastor John Nundwe, popularly known as John General, testified today that there were attempts to pressure the alleged victim to withdraw the case. Pastor Nundwe, who leads Miracles Impact Ministries International, is accused of raping a female member of his congregation.

The witness, testifying before Lusaka Magistrate Amy Masoja, disclosed that efforts were made to convince the victim, a Lusaka woman, to drop the charges against the pastor. The rape charge is contrary to sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

During the proceedings, the witness also refuted claims that he had demanded 800,000 Kwacha from the accused as a settlement to resolve the matter outside the courtroom.

This revelation emerged during cross-examination when defense lawyer Yokonia Daka presented letters allegedly written by the witness and his wife, seeking to withdraw the case. The victim’s husband, who was on the witness stand, denied that these letters were intended as part of any financial settlement with the accused.

The trial continues as the court seeks to uncover the full details surrounding the case.