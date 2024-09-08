Copperbelt based governance expert Peter Mulenga has hailed the progress made by the Government in the pending enactment of the Mining Local Content bill into law.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe during the 2024 Mining Local Content Conference and Expo revealed that the formulation of the Mining Local Content Bill is at 90 percent completion with the aim of increasing the participation of local businesses in the mining sector.

Mr. Mulenga said it was gratifying that the government has made significant strides in formulating the bill which will help to enhance the involvement of local businesses in the mining industry.

“The statement by Honourable Paul Kabuswe, the Minister of Mines, saying that the country has reached 90 percent in coming up with a local content bill is exciting. This is a significant milestone if 90 percent approval has been achieved,” he said.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Mr. Mulenga expressed optimism that the Mining Local Content Bill will ensure that the government increases its revenue collection as more local entities will be involved in various mining operations.

“This will enhance local businesses participation and ensure that Zambia benefits more from its resources and economic activities. This law when enacted will help with job creation and prioritizing local suppliers and contractors who will create jobs for local people,” he added.

“Even the dollar -kwacha issue we are struggling with this bill is the solution. It will enhance revenue retention which the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) is seeking. The bill will foster national pride and self-reliance. All these issues would be realised in a short period of time,” Mr. Mulenga said.