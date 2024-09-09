The Football Association of Zambia is saddened to learn of the death of veteran administrator Hanif Adams.

Mr. Adams died this afternoon(8th September) after a long battle with cancer. He was aged 70.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the death of Mr. Adams has robbed the game of a great resource.

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football community, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Adams family for the passing of Hanif. We join them in mourning this great sports personality whose contribution to the game is immeasurable,” says Kamanga.

“Mr. Adams left a permanent footprint on the Zambian football landscape with his lifelong proprietorship of Lusaka Dynamos and other community projects. Hanif served in various committees in football and in FAZ and rendered his expertise to the game wholeheartedly.”

“As a life member of FAZ, he was among the seniors that we drew counsel from in the management of our game.”

Mr. Adams’ funeral prayer will take place at the Omar Mosque in Kamwala at 20:30 hours with burying coming on soon after.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala