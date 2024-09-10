The Ministry of Education has announced the results of the 2024 Junior Secondary External and General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations, marking the completion of this year’s assessment process.

In a statement issued by Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima, a total of 113,193 candidates, representing 94.38% of those registered, sat for the Junior Secondary External Examination. Of these, 48,839 (43.15%) were boys, while 64,354 (56.85%) were girls.

Minister Syakalima further revealed that 88,548 candidates, representing 78.23%, passed at least one subject, while 24,645 candidates (21.77%) did not pass any subjects. Among the 28,310 candidates who sat for six or more subjects, 7,999 (28.94%) were awarded certificates, 15,440 (54.54%) passed fewer than six subjects, and 4,871 (17.21%) failed all their subjects.

The Ministry also noted that 6,735 candidates, or 5.62% of the registered cohort, were absent from the examination.

2024 GCE Examination Results

In a separate announcement, Minister Syakalima reported that 138,084 candidates sat for the 2024 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination. Of these, 120,660 candidates (87.38%) passed in at least one subject, while 17,424 candidates (12.62%) failed all subjects.

Notably, 24.72% (3,649) of the 14,764 candidates who sat for five or more subjects successfully obtained the General Certificate of Education. However, 756 candidates (5.12%) failed all the subjects they attempted.

This year’s GCE pass rate showed an improvement of 6.48 percentage points compared to the 2023 results.

Examination Integrity and Malpractice

Minister Syakalima confirmed that the examinations were conducted without any significant leakages, maintaining the integrity of the process. However, three cases of malpractice were reported during the Junior Secondary External Examination, involving five candidates.

The results are now available via the SMS result notification system, and candidates will also be able to access their statements online through the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) portal using their examination numbers, starting September 16, 2024.