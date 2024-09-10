The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) calls on the Zambian government to prioritize the finalization of the Climate Change Bill, as a critical step towards addressing the country’s vulnerability to climate change.

CTPD notes while climate change has been identified as a significant development challenge in the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP), progress in implementing key measures has been hampered by institutional inefficiencies, inadequate funding, and the absence of a binding legal framework. The proposed Climate Change Bill presents an essential opportunity to overcome these obstacles by providing a comprehensive legal mandate for climate action in Zambia. One notable challenge has been the harmonization of issues surrounding carbon markets. However,with the revised National Forestry Policy in the process of being finalized, CTPD urges the

government to expedite the finalization of the Climate Change Bill.

CTPD anticipates that the climate change legislation will address the following: