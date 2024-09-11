Government says it will investigate and address allegations levelled against Amatheon Agri (Z) Limited.

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Henry Kapata says govern will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the validity of the accusations.

Mr Kapata stated that government is committed to ensuring that all businesses and the media adhere to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

The allegations against Amatheon Agri (Z) Limited include unethical business practices, conversion of community dams into private Dams , government collusion, deliberate livestock trespassing among others.

Amatheon Agri (Z) Limited Head-HR lands and community relations Moonga Hanjili has since denied the allegations that have been circulating on various media platforms.

Mr Hanjili added that AAZ is dismayed by the false and misleading information being spread about the company