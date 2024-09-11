Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon.Mike Elton Mposha, MP, has been elected as a Vice-President of the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly representing the Group of African States.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Secretary of Governing Bodies Radhika Ochalik announced Hon. Mposha’s election in a letter dated 6 th September, 2024 and addressed to all Ministers responsible for Environment worldwide.

“I have the honour to refer to the letter from the Secretariat, dated 6 August 2024, regarding the

nomination of His Excellency Mike Mposha, Minister of Green Economy and Environment of Zambia, as Vice-President of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7),” Ochalik stated. “In the absence of any objections to this nomination in the preceding one month, I am pleased to announce that, in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules of Procedure of the United Nations Environment Assembly, His Excellency Mike Mposha has been duly elected as a Vice President of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly representing the Group of African States.”

Hon. Mposha currently also serves as Vice-President of the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET). In the subregion, Hon. Mposha serves as the Chairperson of the Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA), which includes ministers responsible for the environment from the four countries bordering Lake Tanganyika: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the United Republic of Tanzania, and Zambia.

MGEE Communications Unit