By Benedict Tembo

Zambia on Tuesday night exorcised the ghost of seven losses on the trot without victory when they edged Sierra Leone to play themselves back in contention for a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

An exquisite header from Young Africans’ striker Kennedy Musonda, Libya-based Kelvin Kampamba’s clinical finish and a cheeky free kick by Israel-domiciled Klings Kangwa gave Avram Grant a job-saving victory.

Played in a half empty Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola, Zambia faced a stoic Sierra Leone who hit back almost instantly after going behind.

Musonda glanced in a header to the far post after a pinpoint cross from skipper Lubambo Musonda in the 28th minute but the visitors responded instantly via Augustus Kargbo.

The second half held more hope for Zambia when Kampamba, who replaced Obino Chisala in the 66th minute, dinked and swerved before firing an unstoppable shot just five minutes after being introduced.

But again, Sierra Leone refused to cower as they got things level two minutes later when Hindolo Mustapha pierced through the defence and hoofed home the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

Then came perhaps the goal of the match. After conspiring with Kampamba, Kangwa wickedly lofted a free over the wall and into the net when the Leone Stars goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara watched helplessly in the 85th minute.

Sabobo Banda who replaced Lameck Banda at the start of the second half showed a lot of promise. The FC Zurich prodigy displayed brilliance and gave fans hope of a bright future for the Chipolopolo as the Morocco 2025 qualifiers take shape.

Benson Sakala also some action after being introduced for Clatous Chota Chama in the 89th to consolidate the lead.

The victory gave fans something to cheer about and served as a tonic amidst harsh economic conditions headlined by the worst loadshedding in history.

Zambia have three points from a possible six having lost their first game 2-0 to ivory coast who cantered to the summit of the table with a copycat score against Chad.

Sierra Leone and Chad have a point apiece.

The Chipolopolo will face Chad next month in back-to-back games with the first leg being scheduled for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.