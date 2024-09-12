Government has warned pupils and parents in Dengwe area of Kasempa District to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities which has become rampant following the recent discovery of Gold in the area.

District Administrative Officer, Francis Makanga was disappointed that some pupils in Dengwe area had shunned away from classes due to illegal gold mining.

Mr Makanga said this during a stakeholders meeting in Dengwe area of Kasempa District.

“I am aware that schools have been deserted therefore pupils should not engage themselves in illegal mining of gold they need to concentrate on school,” he added.

Mr Makanga implored parents and guardians to ensure that all the pupils that had deserted school due to illegal mining were brought back to school.

“To my parents and all our relatives who are parents and guardians of these children who are engaging themselves into illegal mining should tell them to come back to school,” He said.

Mr Makanga further warned teachers not to engage themselves in illegal mining as it would affect their work performance.

Meanwhile, District Education Standards Officer -Special, Exildah Biyemba emphasised the importance of getting educated.

“I want to emphasise that please avoid going to that side for illegal mining, pay attention to school, report to school every day so that you become what you want in the future,” Ms Biyemba added.

She appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that their children focus on education rather than them engaging in illegal mining activities.

ZANIS