Swedish Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Mr. Johan Hallenborg has assured that his Government will support Zambia overcome the negative impact of climate change-induced drought and increase funding to Social cash Transfer programme.

Ambassador Hallenborg made the assurances when he paid a courtesy Call on Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Mike Elton Mposha at the latter’s office in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said both Zambia and Sweden were experiencing the effects of climate change.

“We have assisted through the EU. We have donated US$ 1 million to the World Food Programme for humanitarian assistance; that is through a programme that I recently visited in Monze District where we could see the devastating effects of drought but also see that the funding we are providing now helps people,” Ambassador Hallenborg

He said the support goes in the emergency cash transfer programme.

“We have also added more funding into the Social cash transfer, we hope to add USD2 million more in that programme and that will help increase the social cash grants for the vulnerable people across Zambia,” he said. “Thirdly, we are one of the main donors to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF) they have set aside US$5.5 million for Zambia to fight drought. Sweden does not sit idly when we see drought in Zambia.”

He called for close working relationship with Zambia at multilateral fora such as United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP).

And Hon. Mposha said the Zambian Government is working tirelessly to develop climate-resilient infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness, and support climate-smart agriculture practices.

Hon. Mposha said the Ministry is committed to promoting economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

“Our goal is to transition Zambia into a low-carbon and resource-efficient economy that benefits all citizens.As such, initiatives focusing on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-tourism are important to us as we aim to reduce our carbon footprint, protect our natural resources, and build resilience for our people,” he said. “We recognize the impact of climate change on our economy and our people. that is why we are working tirelessly to develop climate-resilient infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness, and support climate-smart agriculture practices.”

The Minister said the vision, as a Ministry, is to have a Zambia where economic growth goes hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship and a Zambia where children can inherit a prosperous, sustainable future.

He said Zambia was dealing with the effects of the drought and was grateful for the support received from the international community as thencoubtry navigates this challenge.

“With strong partnership of cooperating partners like yourselves, the Ministry is confident that we are going to address multiple challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, deforestation while pursuing green growth and creating jobs for our people,” he said.

Hon. Mposha said he was aware of the common interests that Zambia and Sweden share both at the bilateral and multilateral levels and intend to strengthen and consolidate these ties.

He said the cordial relationship between the two sister countries has seen the development of some notable initiatives and partnerships between Zambia and Sweden including: the Sweden – Zambia Development Cooperation Agreement; the Zambia -Sweden Trade and Investment Agreement; the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) programmes in Zambia and the Zambia – Sweden Cultural Exchange Programme.

Hon. Mposha said the recent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the area of Carbon Market under the Paris Agreement is a clear demonstration that the relation continues to grow from strength to strength.

“We are looking forward to move towards the actual bilateral agreement in this area and I know that technical officers on both sides are already working hard on that,” he said.

“We are also at an advanced stage of enacting the Climate Change and Green Economy Bill,” said Hon. Mposha.

MGEE Communications Unit