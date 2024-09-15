The saga surrounding Archbishop Alick Banda’s Toyota Hilux and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Anti-Money Laundering Investigative Unit transcends mere comedy; it serves as a strong lesson for religious leaders. Since the 1990s, the insidious practice of brown envelopes and back-door gifts has taken on an almost sacred quality—though this reverence is only extended when these gifts come with adulation for the Supreme Leader. Yet, when one dares to resist this allure of idolatry, when one refuses to bow to Baal and his false prophets, they become prey—hunted like a helpless impala.

Archbishop Banda distinguishes himself as one of the bravest clerics willing to confront the status quo. Amidst the overwhelming economic hardships, the Arch. Bishop has repeatedly exposed the lies of President Hakainde Hichilema (HH), while many of his fellow bishops merely parrot “Amen” in exchange for brown envelopes. For better or for worse, President HH has finally ensnared him, seeking to humiliate and silence him over the confiscation of the Hilux—a vehicle now sullied by accusations of corruption. Yet one must ask: How many times has HH himself paraded through the churches with his own brown envelopes? These so-called gifts are often not even drawn from his personal finances. Much like his predecessors, they are drawn from the public coffers.

Let me be clear: I do not worship politicians, nor will I ever. I hold in high regard individuals of principle and integrity—attributes that HH clearly lacks. If the DEC is indeed earnest in its pursuit of corruption, should it not be HH himself who comes under scrutiny? His business dealings are so sordid that they could make even the foulest skunk seem like high-end perfume! The undeniable reality is that he cannot utter a single truth. He is shackled to lies, and it is hard to ignore the possibility that this ongoing case is a desperate maneuver to shield himself from his most vocal critic. Sadly, the same DEC will haunt him and his cronies as soon as they leave political office.

Politicians are not gods to be venerated, nor should they be treated as if they are above reproach. Accountability to the public is paramount. This necessitates that religious leaders categorically refuse to accept gifts in any form from political figures. It doesn’t matter if these gifts are lavish or modest—politicians’ wealth is frequently gleaned from the veins of the downtrodden, often amounting to blood money. The heart-wrenching plight of a dying child or a mother deprived of vital medicine in a hospital is precisely what those gifts symbolize. How can one rest easy knowing they have accepted a vehicle or gift stained with such suffering?

It is both unethical and sinful for the Church to share in the exploitation of the impoverished. All well-meaning religious leaders should learn something from this episode—political gifts can lead to personal ruin if you dare to champion the cause of the vulnerable. As the saying goes, “Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and unto God what is God’s.”

Jesus did not speak these words lightly; He understood the perils of compromising the gospel for material advantage. Without a doubt, the Archbishop could have prospered without that vehicle—his flock would have gladly provided him with a suitable alternative. However, his lapse in judgment has put the Roman Catholic Church and his prophetic integrity in a precarious position. Again, religious leaders ought to take this lesson to heart. Politicians are perpetually in search of ways to financially procure your voice, and when they recognize they cannot, you become an adversary. I disagree with the Supreme Liar on many issues, but the sobering truth is that unless the vehicle was gifted from personal funds, it belongs to the people of Zambia.

Importantly, religious leaders must not be seduced by material wealth; rather, they must remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold truth, justice, and integrity. Although the Archbishop may have stumbled, we must learn from this misstep and resolve never to compromise our values for the allure of political patronage. Religious leaders must consistently serve as advocates for the marginalized and oppressed, refusing to capitulate to the pressures exerted by those in power. We must remember our sacred duty to serve the people and uphold the tenets of righteousness, even in trying times.

By Kapya Kaoma