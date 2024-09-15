The other day, Jay Jay Banda’s mother called for a press briefing. As to who bankrolled the same…….well, your guess is as good as ours.

She put up a spectacular performance, of course……..whoever prepared the script deserves a gold medal like the one our very own Muzala Samukonga has been chasing after on the field tracks around the globe!

Like every mother, she was understandably heartbroken……..overcome with emotions and all tears! After all, which decent mother would fail to effortlessly fill up the Kariba Dam with tears when any of their children have suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth whether they’re notorious thugs or not?

“My child was in your hands, I’m failing to sleep because of my son’s whereabouts. I don’t know who took him. Please bring back my son just like you took him to the cells. He was sick and now he’s lost. Please bring back my son and take me in instead since I’m the one who bore him,” she wept as multiple cameras zoomed in to capture every tear jetting out of her eyes.

Of course, everyone of us watching her was moved……..We felt like reaching-out; hugging her to console her……After all, none of us would wish for any terrible things to happen to anyone whether they turned the mouth of a journalist into a chamber pot or indeed acted like Rambo and stormed a police station, disarmed ‘ma bwana’ and beat the hell-out of them…….ouch!

Well……well…..well….it tuns-out Jay Jay isn’t being held captive by the state anywhere within the borders of this country, after all. He’s instead a fugitive…….he’s done a Usain Bolt before the long arm of the law could put him in his place!

Acting on instructions from his client, Jay Jay, prominent Lusaka lawyer, Jonas Zimba has asked the Lusaka High Court to restore his abduction case against the state, Levy Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka and Trevor Mwiinde to the active cause list!

Zimba has told the court that Banda is desirous to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

Praise be God! Jay Jay is still alive hibernating in cave or relaxing in a plush hotel somewhere…..

Shouldn’t Jay Jay’s mother be apologising to the state now it’s been proven he’s actually a fugitive?

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst