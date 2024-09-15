Today’s Scripture

Then the LORD said to Moses, “Has my arm lost its power? Now you will see whether or not my word comes true!”

Numbers 11:23, NLT

Just Watch

Friend, when the Israelites were in the desert, they complained bitterly to Moses that they were sick of manna and wanted meat to eat. There were no grocery stores out there, no meat markets, no Uber Eats to feed the two million people. God responded, “Moses, just watch. I’ll give them meat for a whole month.” From a logical perspective, Moses stated that it was way beyond impossible, but God is not limited by what limits us. God shifted the winds and millions of quail flew into their camp, enough for a month in the middle of the desert.

If you take the limits off God, He’ll cause opportunity to find you. Good breaks and the right people will chase you down. Don’t do as Moses did and tell God all the reasons why you can’t be blessed, get well, or accomplish your dream. You’re studying the facts from a human point of view and being limited by your logic. Have a new perspective and say, “God, it seems impossible, but You can do the impossible. Your arm has not lost its power.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that Your arm has never lost any of its power, and You control the winds and bring Your blessings to me. When it looks too big for me, I know that with You all things are possible. I believe that You are not limited by any unfavorable conditions that I face. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”