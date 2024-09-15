LAZ Affirms Constitutional Clarity on General Election Dates, Urges Adherence

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has spoken out regarding potential gaps in the Constitution concerning the scheduling of general elections. This conversation gained prominence following a statement by the President of the Republic, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, during his address to Parliament on 13th September 2024. In his speech, the President expressed concerns that alleged lacunae in the Constitution could result in general elections being held as late as 8 or 9 years after the previous one. This has sparked public interest and debate over the possibility of constitutional gaps that may allow for the delay of elections.

In response, LAZ has issued a clarifying statement, asserting that, while there may be some gaps in the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, the timeline for holding general elections remains unambiguous and indisputable. Article 56(1) of the Constitution clearly stipulates that general elections must be held on the second Thursday of August every five years, following the last general election. This provision was designed to enshrine in the supreme law of the land a fixed, predictable date for elections, ensuring that citizens can exercise their democratic right to vote on a predetermined schedule.

LAZ emphasizes that this constitutional guarantee was established by the Zambian people to uphold the principles of democracy and to avoid any uncertainty around the timing of general elections. Any potential gaps in other areas of the Constitution, therefore, do not impact the clear and specific provision regarding the timing of general elections.

The association also acknowledges the relevance of Article 52(6) of the Constitution, which deals with instances where a candidate dies, resigns, or becomes disqualified after the nomination period but before the election. In such cases, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is mandated to cancel the election, call for fresh nominations from eligible candidates, and hold the election within 30 days of the new nominations. This clause, while it addresses a legitimate concern, does not interfere with the scheduling of general elections.

To further elaborate, LAZ points to Article 266 of the Constitution, which defines a “general election” as one that includes Presidential, National Assembly, and Local Government elections held on the same day. In contrast, the term “election” refers to any individual election for the President, National Assembly, or local councils. This distinction is important, as it clarifies that only an individual election can be canceled or rescheduled under Article 52(6) if the specific circumstances outlined in that provision arise. The general election, which encompasses all electoral activities on a single day, cannot be affected or delayed by these provisions.

LAZ affirms that no body or institution, including the ECZ, has the legal authority to alter or cancel the constitutionally set date for general elections. The association urges all stakeholders to adhere to the Constitution and respect its provisions to safeguard Zambia’s democracy, which is based on the citizens’ right to elect their leaders at regular, predetermined intervals.

LAZ further encourages any concerned parties to seek clarity from the courts of law if they have doubts regarding the interpretation of constitutional provisions. The judiciary holds the final authority on constitutional matters and can provide definitive guidance in cases of ambiguity or misunderstanding.

This statement is made in line with LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act No. 31, which empowers the association to promote constitutionalism, protect citizens’ rights, and ensure the rule of law is upheld across the country. LAZ remains committed to ensuring that Zambia’s democratic principles are respected and that all citizens continue to exercise their right to vote in a free and fair environment, without undue delay or disruption.

source KBNTV.