Fred M’membe Re-elected as Socialist Party President, Calls for Unity and Visionary Economic Ideas

LUSAKA, Zambia – In a significant political development, Fred M’membe, the leader of Zambia’s Socialist Party, has been re-elected unopposed as the party’s president during its second congress held in Lusaka. Dr. M’membe’s re-election reinforces his influential role within the party and his vision for the country’s future as Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections.

Addressing party members after the re-election, Dr. M’membe underscored the importance of unity and discipline within the Socialist Party. He urged members to foster solidarity, highlighting that the strength of the party lies in its ability to work together. He also encouraged the development of innovative and quality economic ideas that would better prepare Zambia for future challenges.

“The journey to building a socialist state is a collective effort. It demands discipline, foresight, and the mobilization of every Zambian who believes in the vision of a more just and equitable society,” M’membe told the congress attendees.

Mobilization Towards 2026 Elections

One of the key messages from Dr. M’membe’s speech was the call for intensified efforts to mobilize the Socialist Party as it prepares for the 2026 elections. He emphasized that the goal is to form the next government and that this can only be achieved through a strategic, grassroots approach that connects the party to the everyday struggles of Zambians.

In recent years, the Socialist Party has positioned itself as a key opposition force in Zambian politics, advocating for socialist policies that address economic disparities, inequality, and the need for improved social services. Dr. M’membe’s leadership, built on his legacy as a journalist and activist, has been central to the party’s growth. His re-election signals a continued push towards a broader political agenda that challenges neoliberal economic policies and champions social justice.

“We have to take the message of socialism to every corner of this country. We need to ensure that Zambians understand that the current system is failing them, and that a socialist alternative can provide solutions,” Dr. M’membe said, reaffirming the party’s commitment to grassroots organizing.

Economic Vision and Policy Ideas

As Zambia grapples with significant economic challenges, including high inflation, a volatile currency, and external debt burdens, Dr. M’membe has frequently criticized the government’s handling of the economy. During the congress, he called on party members to be at the forefront of formulating practical and visionary economic policies that address these issues.

In the past, M’membe has expressed concern over the management of Zambia’s debt and currency issues, calling for more transparency and accountability from the government. He has advocated for policies that prioritize the welfare of ordinary Zambians, emphasizing the need for economic reforms that benefit the many rather than the few.

As Zambia’s economy faces a period of uncertainty, M’membe’s re-election speech laid the foundation for the Socialist Party’s strategy heading into 2026. The focus on mobilizing the public and formulating sound economic policies signals a clear intention to position the party as a viable alternative to the current ruling administration.

A Growing Political Force

The Socialist Party, under M’membe’s leadership, continues to gain momentum, particularly among younger voters and those disillusioned with the traditional political parties. M’membe’s background as the founder of The Post newspaper, one of Zambia’s most influential media outlets before its closure, has given him a unique platform from which to voice his opposition to what he describes as the failings of neoliberal policies.

Critics, however, argue that the Socialist Party faces significant challenges in gaining widespread political traction. With Zambia’s political landscape dominated by the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF), the Socialist Party must continue to expand its base and prove its ability to address the country’s pressing issues.

Nonetheless, M’membe remains optimistic about the future of socialism in Zambia. He believes that through disciplined organization and a clear economic agenda, the Socialist Party can become a major political force in the coming years. His re-election signals that he is ready to lead that charge.