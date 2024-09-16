Kanchibiya MP Urges Swift Appointment of ACC Board Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts, Hon, Sunday Chanda has called for the immediate appointment of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board. This move comes as Zambia continues its battle against corruption under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, who has emphasized the need for non-selective measures in fighting corruption. According to Chanda, the delay in reconstituting the ACC board threatens the commission’s effectiveness and could weaken the government’s anti-corruption agenda.

Chanda stressed that while the president has been vocal about ensuring that the fight against corruption is impartial, the absence of a board significantly hampers the ACC’s ability to act decisively. Without the necessary oversight body, the Commission struggles to execute its mandate, and this inaction risks eroding public confidence in the anti-corruption process. Chanda emphasized that the new board must be appointed swiftly to address any gaps and ensure that the institution remains capable of tackling corruption at all levels.

The dissolution of the ACC board earlier this year was based on revelations of corruption within the ACC itself, as reported by former board member Dr. O’Brien Kaaba. Kaaba highlighted serious accusations against the ACC, including its involvement in facilitating the looting of the Treasury and questionable financial settlements involving judges. The allegations led to the resignation of ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba, who was accused of attempting to cover up these wrongdoings.

The government has expressed its commitment to addressing the issues at the ACC, with President Hichilema stating that the dissolution of the board was necessary to renew its mandate. The move was intended to restore public trust in the institution and strengthen its ability to fulfill its duties. The president’s decision was grounded in Article 270 of the Zambian Constitution, which allows him to dissolve the board when necessary.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango also reassured the public that the government is fully committed to addressing corruption within the ACC and other state institutions. She stated that law enforcement agencies are already investigating the suspicious activities reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Chanda’s call for the reappointment of the ACC board highlights the urgency of ensuring that the Commission is fully equipped to fight corruption in Zambia. The public’s trust in the government’s ability to handle corruption cases depends heavily on the ACC’s functioning, and its capacity to operate effectively is compromised without proper governance. Reconstituting the board would not only reinstate operational oversight but also signal a renewed commitment to transparency and good governance in Zambia’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts.