President Hakainde must learn that adherence to constitutional mandates is paramount. His recent address

to the August House, where he mentioned a potential postponement of elections, is no laughing matter.

Peer Pressure from Apologists

Another issue that deserves attention is the blind loyalty displayed by some of Hichilema’s supporters, who

are willing to overlook these constitutional violations. The cries of “HH until 2090” from these apologists

only serve to entrench bad governance and erode the moral standards of Zambian politics. The Constitution

must be respected by all, and not just when it aligns with political interests. Therefore, the president must

avoid peer pressure from his apologists who think Zambia is a Kingdom, where he can be in power as he

wishes.

Addressing the Real Issues

Instead of focusing on postponing elections, President Hichilema should redirect his energy toward

addressing the pressing issues currently affecting Zambia. Load shedding, economic instability, and the

rising cases of abductions are the real problems that Zambians face daily. These challenges demand urgent

attention, rather than distractions like speculations about extending the election period.

As a legal scholar let me guide you since your legal team fear to guide you to protect their jobs.

According to Article 106(1), It states that the term of office for the President is five years, which begins

when the President is sworn into office. 106(3), further guides and limits a person to serve no more than

two terms as president. Therefore, not even any hallucinations of justifying lacunas can be used as a reason

for not having elections. Having guided you Mr. Hakainde on the above.

I hope you can ponder on these questions before you go to bed. Mr. President, given that you came into

power under the current constitution, which clearly states that elections must be held every five years,

what specific “lacunas” do you believe now justify extending your term for an additional eight years?

Can you explain how your position aligns with Article 106(1) of the constitution, which mandates that

elections must take place every five years on August 12? Isn’t the call to delay elections a violation of that provision?

Many citizens see the constitution as a binding agreement between the government and the people. How

would you address concerns that altering the election timeline undermines this social contract?

While you claim there are “gaps” in the constitution, do you not think the proper democratic process would

be to amend these perceived flaws through legal channels rather than unilaterally extending your

presidency without public consent?

Your suggestion that elections may be delayed for eight years is raising concerns about the state of

democracy in the country. How do you justify this decision when the constitution, which you swore to

uphold, explicitly sets a five-year electoral cycle?

Given that the constitution you are questioning is the same one that allowed you to rise to power, why

should citizens trust your government to act in their best interests if the constitutional timeline for

elections is ignored?

Mr. President, the constitution has served the nation by providing stability and predictability in governance.What would you say to critics who believe that delaying elections undermines these principles and creates an environment of political uncertainty? Can you provide a clear legal justification, grounded in the

constitution, for delaying the elections, especially given that Article 106(1) prescribes a fixed date for the next elections?

Given the constitutional provision that the president’s term is limited to five years, do you not think any

attempt to extend this period without a public referendum undermines the democratic rights of the

citizens?

Mr. President, you have previously advocated for upholding the rule of law. How do you reconcile your

current position with the fact that the constitution clearly mandates the holding of elections after every

five-year term?

Misheck Kakonde Concerned Citizen and Legal Scholar