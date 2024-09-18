VIRGIN and Male Circumcision Empowerment Zambia (VMCEZ) has awarded certificates to 773 beneficiaries after undergoing entrepreneurship skill lessons and financial literacy in Kanyonyo Ward of Mongu District in Western Province.

The programme which is being spearheaded by Virgin and Male Circumcision Empowerment Zambia has so far trained 3,000 people in Mongu Central Constituency.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Virgin and Male Circumcision Director, Simon Mubita said the initiative is aimed at imparting the citizens with knowledge in order for them to venture into business once they access Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“The aim behind providing these lessons involved in this NGO, is to equip members with entrepreneurship skills that willhelp them have self-esteem and self-awareness as well as be successful in their businesses and manage their finances,” Mr Mubita said.

He expressed confidence that after the training the participants will manage their finances should they be given an opportunity to access funds from CDF.

Mr Mubita has also commended the government for continued support to the vulnerable households through cash for work and food for work as the country is battling with effects of drought.

Meanwhile, Mongu Municipal Council Director Housing Social Services, Nancy Mubita called on the participants to embrace the knowledge that the organization has imparted in them, adding that she is hopeful their livelihood will change with the knowledge given even without accessing CDF.

“We know that with this knowledge even without CDF, the added skills, will help in implementing businesses, we will soon become billionaires,” Ms Mubita said.

She implored the beneficiaries to form clubs and organisations, by making good use of the skills acquired, in making their lives better as well as the lives of those around them.

Inutu Kapelwa, a beneficiary, has thanked the organization for the initiative, saying it has made a difference in the lives of the people through entrepreneurship skills, adding that even the number of criminals will reduce once they are empowered with funds to engage into different ventures.

“Government will not worry about giving money to the vulnerable because the training will enable us to start businesses that will help us to fend for ourselves and families,” Ms Kapelwa said.

She has since appealed to the organization to extend the programme to all parts of the country as people have the desire to learn and conduct business in order to uplift their living standards.

Virgin and Male Circumcision Empowerment Zambia (VMCEZ) was established on 21st January 2011.