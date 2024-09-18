Former Deputy Minister of Information, Joseph Chilambwe, has strongly criticized opposition parties for accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of attempting to extend his stay in office. The accusations arose after the President addressed Parliament last week, pointing out constitutional gaps that could potentially delay elections beyond the normal five-year cycle.

Chilambwe clarified that President Hichilema’s remarks were not about extending his term, but rather about informing the nation of the lacunae in the Constitution that could lead to unintended consequences, such as delayed elections.

“What the President was trying to do was enlighten Zambians about the gaps in the Constitution. He wasn’t suggesting a desire to stay in office longer,” said Chilambwe.

He further argued that if the President had selfish intentions, he could have taken advantage of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)’s majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution for his benefit. Instead, Chilambwe said, President Hichilema should be commended for being transparent and bringing these legal loopholes to light.

“Zambians should thank the President for being honest and letting them know what’s in the Constitution. Some people who haven’t read it fully are misleading others,” Chilambwe added.

In a related statement, UPND sympathizer Vincent Himoonga urged Zambians to be patriotic and support policies that promote national development, rather than engaging in unnecessary opposition.

“Zambians need to stand for what’s right, and not just support what suits them. Let’s focus on policies that add value to the country,” Himoonga said, calling for unity in addressing the challenges Zambia faces.

The debate surrounding the Constitution has intensified, with various political figures and legal experts weighing in on the potential need for constitutional reforms to avoid legal and political complications.