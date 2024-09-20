The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has noted with concern the public discussion around Article 52 of the amended 2016 Constitution of Zambia which relates to the nomination procedure.

ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis said the discussions have focused on sub articles as opposed to the whole article 52 as amended under Act No. 2 of 2016.

Ms. Zaloumis added that the entire Article 52 of the constitution is key to the operations of the commission and the execution of nominations.

Ms Zaloumis said this during a media briefing on the orientation of the electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) on the provincial stakeholder engagement meetings in Lusaka.She noted that the Commission is aware of the challenges that Article 52(6) poses in the implementation of nominations and the electoral process.

Ms. Zaloumis added that in cases where article 52 (6) has been invoked, the commission has had no option but to cancel the nomination and call for fresh elections.

“For instance, the Commission is on record as having cancelled the Kayo Ward by-election in Mwansabombwe district on 12th January 2024. The cancellation of the ward by-election was triggered by the resignation of the candidate of the Citizen First Party. This cancellation was done after the Commission had conducted its nominations and was scheduled to hold the polls,” she explained.

She noted that such a provision is therefore subject to abuse by candidates and had potential of disrupting the electoral process.

“There are serious costs attributed to the cancellation of an election to both the Commission and participating candidates which have to be taken into consideration every time the provision is invoked,” she said.

Ms. Zaloumis further said the Commission recognises that there is need to address the gaps that have been identified in the constitution and other electoral laws.

She further added that the Commission has appointed the Electoral Reforms Technical Committee (ERTC) to spearhead the electoral reforms process which will be led by Rabbison Chongo as its Chairperson.

She has, however, encouraged the general public, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in the electoral process to take advantage when the Electoral Reform Technical Committee will be receiving submissions on proposals on the amendment of the electoral laws.