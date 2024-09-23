President Hakainde Hichilema joined thousands of citizens in Bweengwa, Monze District, to celebrate the Lwanza Traditional Ceremony of the Lundwe-speaking people of Southern Province. The ceremony, which honors the migration of cattle into the Kafue Plains, is a significant cultural event aimed at preserving the heritage of the Lundwe people.

President Hichilema extended his gratitude to His Royal Highness Chief Hamusonde for the invitation to officiate the ceremony. He also expressed admiration for the presence of 47 Royal Highnesses from across the country, including His Majesty the Chitimukulu of the Bemba people, showcasing a powerful display of national unity.

“The solidarity displayed here is truly inspiring and a reflection of the unity and collaboration we need for our nation’s progress,” President Hichilema said. He reiterated his government’s commitment to promoting national unity as a cornerstone of their agenda, highlighting the importance of “unity in diversity” as a divine gift to the Zambian people.



The President emphasized that cultural events like the Lwanza Ceremony not only preserve traditions but also promote peace, unity, and tourism development. He urged the youth to embrace these values as cultural identity shapes the future of the nation.

However, the President acknowledged the severe drought affecting Zambia, which threatens food security for over one million households. He encouraged citizens to view this challenge as an opportunity to seek innovative solutions. The government has already implemented drought response measures, such as enhanced social cash transfers and emergency support, ensuring vulnerable citizens are not left behind.

President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing free healthcare and education to all Zambians, underscoring these as key investments for the country’s future.

“We remain focused on creating opportunities for our people and ensuring no one goes hungry, even in the face of adversity,” he concluded.