The Zambian Premier League (ZPL) has unveiled grants worth K1.6 million to support women’s football in the Women’s Super League and Women’s National Division One League.

All the 49 teams across both leagues will benefit from the grants.

According to the grant structure, each Super League team will receive K100,000, while teams in the National Division One League will get K50,000 each,

The grants are structured in two installments of K50,000 and K25,000 for ZPL Women Super League and ZPL Women National League respectively .

The grants will be disbursed with the first payment due this month and the second between January and March 2025.

Some teams have already received their first instalment.

This initiative marks the first time the Women’s National Division One teams will receive such financial support, underscoring ZPL’s commitment to advancing women’s football in Zambia.

ZPL board chairperson Kephas Katongo expressed his excitement about this initiative, especially with both leagues on the verge of securing sponsorship deals.

Katongo emphasiseded that the grants are part of a broader goal to professionalise and commercialise the sport.

He said this is one of the advantages of the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) delinking initiative, which aims to separate ZPL from the association, allowing for a more professional and commercially viable operation of the leagues.

While FAZ continues to focus on football developmental needs the ZPL will continue to provide the necessary support.

Katongo reassured that ZPL will continue searching for sponsorship for all the leagues to ensure that financial resources are available to benefit all teams.

He stressed the importance of the grants for the ongoing development of women’s football, encouraging teams to create strategies and business models that promote operational efficiency and financial independence.

Katongo said the gesture reflects ZPL’s dedication to fostering growth and excellence within the sport, paving the way for a brighter future for women’s football in Zambia.

