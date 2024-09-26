In Defense of the Rule of Law: UPND Perspective on Edgar Lungu’s Desperate Fight for Power

As Zambia continues to witness the unfolding courtroom drama surrounding former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case, it is becoming increasingly clear that this legal battle is not just about constitutional interpretations it’s about the desperation of a man who refuses to let go of power. Lungu’s camp, led by lawyer Makebi Zulu, has taken every opportunity to question the credibility of the Constitutional Court, even going as far as to accuse three judges of bias. This is nothing but a frantic attempt to cling to relevance, and as UPND supporters, we must stand firm in defense of democracy and the rule of law.

Edgar Lungu’s attempt to challenge the impartiality of respected judges like Constitutional Court President Margaret Munalula and others is a blatant distraction from the real issue at hand: Lungu’s constitutional eligibility. His legal maneuvering reeks of desperation, and many Zambians, including outspoken figures like Simon Mwewa Lane from SMLtv, have not been shy to call it out. In one of his most recent videos, Simon Mwewa aptly stated, “Ba Lungu is engaged in a losing battle… it’s arrogant of him to think he’s running the show.” Mwewa’s words echo the sentiments of a growing number of Zambians who believe Lungu’s time has passed.

The Courts are the Custodians of Justice

It is important to remember that Lungu is not the victim here. He had his time in office, and the Zambian people spoke loud and clear in the 2021 elections. The suggestion by Lungu’s legal team, bolstered by constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, that nullifying his candidacy would invalidate the entire election is simply misleading. As Simon Mwewa pointed out on his platform, “ECL was not the only candidate in the 2021 Elections, so it’s inaccurate to imply that ba Lungu’s participation was the single determining factor in the outcome of those elections.” This is an important point that many in the UPND, as well as the general public, need to recognize.

John Sangwa, though respected, is not infallible. As Mwewa further states, “JOHN SANGWA IS NOT THE BASTION OF LEGAL KNOWLEDGE IN THIS COUNTRY.” While his legal expertise is valuable, it doesn’t override the voices of millions of Zambians who participated in a democratic process. President Hakainde Hichilema was elected not because of Lungu’s supposed disqualification, but because the people wanted change. The attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the 2021 elections is nothing but a smokescreen for Lungu’s failure to accept the will of the people.

The First Two Years: Why Lungu’s Eligibility Was Already Settled

One of the key issues being raised in the current case is whether Edgar Lungu, having been sworn in twice, is constitutionally barred from running again. The UPND position is clear: Lungu has already served two terms, and the Constitution is unequivocal on this matter. Article 106(3) of the Zambian Constitution explicitly states: “A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President.”

While Lungu and his legal team have attempted to argue that his first two years in office (from 2015 to 2016) should be disregarded because it was part of completing the late President Michael Sata’s term, the Constitution provides a definitive answer. Article 106(6) of the Constitution clarifies that if a President serves for less than three years of another President’s term, it is not counted as a full term. However, it is essential to understand that this provision was designed for unusual circumstances, and Lungu’s subsequent election and service from 2016 to 2021 clearly constitutes a full term.

The Constitutional Court already settled this issue when it ruled in 2018 that Lungu was eligible to run in 2021, but this does not change the fact that he has now served two terms. As Simon Mwewa pointed out in his recent commentary, “The truth is, the man was elected TWICE AND HE SERVED TWICE.” This means that any further attempts by Lungu to challenge this in court are merely desperate efforts to circumvent the will of the people and the clear constitutional provisions.

The Real Agenda: Lungu’s Desperation for Power

Lungu’s latest legal assault is not only a legal battle—it’s a last-ditch effort to paint himself as a martyr while diverting attention from his own political blunders. His conduct, especially in the final months of his presidency, was far from exemplary. Simon Mwewa didn’t mince words when he said, “ECL is so desperate for power that he has now become careless with his words.” This desperation was evident in the infamous “Hatemboland” scandal, where Lungu, Edith Nawakwi, and Chilufya Tayali allegedly concocted a baseless story to frame President Hichilema. As Mwewa reminded us, “ECL, EDITH NAWAKWI & CHILUFYA TAYALI tried to cook up a ‘Hatemboland story’ that would have landed HH in PRISON but the story had no merit… and yet today ba Lungu is acting like an Angel.”

These words should serve as a wake-up call to Zambians. Lungu’s legal antics are part of a larger strategy to undermine the current administration and cast himself as a wronged figure fighting for justice. In reality, it’s nothing more than a desperate power grab, an attempt to muddy the waters and create uncertainty about the legitimacy of President Hichilema’s administration.

Visit Simon Mwewa’s Facebook for More Insights

Simon Mwewa Lane TV has been a consistent voice in calling out the former president’s questionable tactics. For those looking for a balanced and insightful take on this ongoing issue, I encourage you to visit his Facebook page, where he regularly shares his thoughts and videos that have sparked nationwide discussions. Mwewa’s commentary resonates with many Zambians who are tired of Lungu’s political games and who want to see the country move forward.

The Bigger Picture: Protecting Zambia’s Democracy

Ultimately, the Zambian people must not be misled by Lungu’s courtroom drama. The country’s democracy is far bigger than one man’s ambitions, and the 2021 elections were a clear expression of the people’s will. Lungu’s attempt to delegitimize the entire process is an insult to the millions of Zambians who participated in those elections.

This legal battle isn’t just about Lungu’s eligibility; it’s about the future of Zambia’s democracy. The courts must be allowed to do their work without interference, and the people must remain vigilant in defending the democratic gains we’ve made. As UPND members, we are confident that the Constitutional Court will see through Lungu’s charade and uphold the rule of law.

Lungu has lost once before he will lose again, because truth and justice are on the side of the Zambian people.

by Malitus Hagwamu

