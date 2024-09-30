Yango Driver Succumbs to Injuries After Brutal Attack

Another tragic incident has claimed the life of a Yango driver in Lusaka. Suzyo Mwale, a resident of Kamwala South, was fatally attacked by criminals who booked his taxi on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The perpetrators stabbed Suzyo in the neck after directing him from Yasa Farms to Makeni, leaving the knife lodged in his neck. Despite being rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), Suzyo succumbed to his injuries.

This heartbreaking incident adds to a series of fatal attacks on Yango drivers in Lusaka. Just earlier this year, 30-year-old Aaron Katongo was found dead after going missing during a shift. The attack on Katongo shocked many and sparked calls for improved security for ride-hailing drivers. Similarly, Nicholas Chishimba, another Yango driver, was gruesomely killed in August 2023, with his eyes gouged out, highlighting the brutal dangers faced by drivers in the capital.

These continuous attacks underscore the urgent need for Yango to enhance its safety protocols. Despite these recurring incidents, there appears to be little improvement in the protection of drivers, raising concerns about the company’s commitment to its employees’ welfare.

The community of drivers, along with affected families, are calling on Yango and local authorities to take immediate action. They demand stricter security measures, including thorough vetting of passengers and enhanced driver tracking systems, to prevent further tragedies.

Suzyo Mwale leaves behind a wife and two young children. His family, like many others, is left devastated by the loss, while the growing number of driver fatalities sends shockwaves through the Yango driver community.

