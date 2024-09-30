In response to the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought, President Hakainde Hichilema convened a high-level meeting at State House Sunday afternoon to review the progress of projects aimed at mitigating the country’s energy insecurity. The prolonged drought has significantly reduced hydropower generation, deepening Zambia’s energy deficit and impacting food security.

President Hichilema acknowledged the severe challenges that power shortages have posed to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and households across the nation. “We understand the difficulties caused by this situation, and while it is unfortunate, it also presents an opportunity to explore alternative energy solutions beyond traditional hydro methods,” he said.

The president emphasized the importance of diversifying Zambia’s energy sources and moving towards more sustainable forms of power generation. The government is actively pursuing renewable energy initiatives to reduce reliance on hydropower, which has been adversely affected by inconsistent rainfall.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to tackle this energy crisis and ensure a stable, sustainable power supply for all Zambians,” Hichilema stated, signaling the government’s commitment to long-term energy solutions.

The energy deficit has not only disrupted daily life but also hindered the country’s economic growth, particularly in sectors reliant on consistent power supply. As the drought continues to strain Zambia’s power grid, the government is looking to fast-track alternative energy projects, including solar and wind power, to stabilize electricity generation.

With the nation’s energy and food security at stake, the government is expected to provide further updates on the progress of these initiatives in the coming months.