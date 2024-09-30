Over the weekend, Zambian sports action saw some thrilling moments in both football and athletics. In the Zambian Premier League, top teams continue to fight for dominance. Matches played saw Power Dynamos and Prison Leopards battling to a draw, while MUZA FC also finished level with Zanaco. Despite these results, Red Arrows and Zesco United remain strong contenders at the top of the standings, with Red Arrows holding a comfortable lead.

In addition to the league, excitement is building for the FAZ Cup, which will feature teams across the divisions in a knockout competition. The tournament has always been a platform where lower-league teams get a chance to prove themselves against Zambia’s football giants, making it an eagerly awaited event in the Zambian football calendar.

Athletics also saw a bright moment for Zambia as national sprinter Sydney Siame performed impressively in an international race over the weekend. Siame, who holds the national record for the 200 meters, placed high in the ranks, continuing to solidify Zambia’s growing presence on the global athletics stage.

Meanwhile, the Zambian national football team, the Chipolopolo, are preparing for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers under head coach Avram Grant. The team has plans for a preparatory camp in Lusaka ahead of the crucial matches in October, with hopes high for securing a spot in the tournament and representing Zambia well on the continental stage.

These recent events underline the growing momentum in Zambian sports, with both local and international competitions bringing out strong performances from teams and athletes alike. As both football and athletics make headlines, fans are eager to see how the rest of the season unfolds.