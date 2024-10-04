Police in Chembe District have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly unlawfully confining and naming his 78-year-old grandmother as witch.

Wington Chama of Lusaya Village in Chief Kasoma Lwela’s chiefdom in Chembe district is reported to have held his grandmother hostage for two days on the pretext that she was practicing witchcraft.

ZANIS reports that Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer, Yuyi Mwala has confirmed the incident which happened between 30th September and 2nd October, 2024 and has identified the victim as Antinet Mwape of the same village.

Mr. Mwala said the suspect had held the victim hostage demanding the sum of K 3 000 from her to enable him take his sick child, whom he suspected to have been bewitched by the victim, to a traditional healer.

The Police Chief explained that the victim was rescued by the Police who raided the house where she had been confined following a report from her daughter, Bertha Yakonde.

Mr. Mwala explained that the victim was found in good shape and has since been reunited with her family while the suspect has been arrested and charged with unlawful confinement and naming another person a witch in accordance with the Witchcraft Act and would appear in court soon.