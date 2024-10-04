President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing the ongoing energy crisis, which has impacted various sectors, including the media industry. Speaking at the Media Owners Association of Zambia (MOAZ) Annual General Meeting and Conference in Lusaka, the President acknowledged the strain that energy shortages have placed on media operations and outlined new measures aimed at alleviating the issue.

President Hichilema noted that the government is working tirelessly to implement quick solutions to the energy deficit, ensuring minimal disruption to industries such as the media. He emphasized that his administration is introducing energy alternatives, including independent power producers, private energy traders, and net metering, to boost resilience in the sector.

Additionally, the President revealed that the Bank of Zambia is setting up a special facility to address the energy shortage, which will provide financial support to individuals, companies, and organizations affected by the crisis.

During the conference, themed “Media Resilience in the Face of Adversity – Overcoming Energy and AI-Driven Disruptions,” President Hichilema underscored the critical role of the media in communicating the achievements of the New Dawn Administration. He urged media outlets to explore options for generating their own electricity and stressed the importance of truthful reporting to counter the spread of fake news.

MOAZ President Costa Mwansa commended the President for enacting the Access to Information Law, expressing hope that it would empower citizens with the necessary information to hold the government accountable. He also called for government incentives for the media industry, similar to those offered to the manufacturing and mining sectors.

The conference concluded with a collective commitment to fostering strong partnerships between the government and the media to ensure a free, fair, and professional media environment in Zambia.