President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the 2024 Digital Government Africa Summit, centered around the theme “Building Resilient and Secure Digital Governments for Sustainable Development.” The summit’s theme aligns with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030, which focuses on leveraging digital technologies to integrate the continent, boost inclusive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

However, Africa continues to face significant hurdles, including fragile economic structures, a shortage of ICT innovators, and a dependency on insufficient global ICT infrastructure. Africa’s 2024 ICT Development Index score of 50.3, well below the global average of 74.8, reflects the scale of these challenges.

President Hichilema emphasized the summit’s importance as a platform to exchange ideas and strategies to confront these issues. “Digital platforms should not be used to spread misinformation or promote false narratives,” he said, highlighting the need for Africa to enhance information sharing and fully capitalize on its youthful population and vast resources. He added that digital platforms can significantly reduce the cost of goods and services, thus driving economic growth and development.