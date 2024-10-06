In a shocking turn of events, former Kasama Member of Parliament (MP) Kelvin Bwalya Sampa has been detained by the Zambia Police Service, alongside two accomplices, for allegedly scamming a Japanese businessman out of USD 80,000. The intricate scheme involved false promises of a lucrative gold deal that ultimately turned into a sophisticated con, leaving the businessman stranded and without his money.

The complainant, 62-year-old Japanese national Mr. Satoshi Sakamoto, has accused Sampa, a prominent Zambian businessman and former politician, of defrauding him by falsely claiming he had access to genuine gold sellers in Zambia. Working with his accomplices, Mr. Kunihiro Fugishima, a Japanese-Tanzanian national, and Mr. Martin Mabo, a local Zambian, Sampa is said to have orchestrated a plot so elaborate that it spanned multiple countries and involved fake witnesses, false alarms of criminal activity, and counterfeit cash.

The Orchestrated Scheme: A Masterclass in Deception

The story begins in August 2024 when Mr. Sakamoto, a seasoned businessman, was approached by a mutual acquaintance, Mr. Kunihiro Fugishima. Fugishima painted Zambia as a land rich in opportunities for gold purchases and introduced Sakamoto to Kelvin Sampa, a well-known figure in the Zambian business and political circles. Fugishima claimed that Sampa had connections to individuals who could supply refined gold on a cash basis, a deal that seemed too good to pass up.

Trusting this introduction and confident that Sampa’s political standing ensured a legitimate transaction, Mr. Sakamoto withdrew a staggering USD 80,000 from his account in Japan. He traveled first to Tanzania, where Fugishima collected the money, and then to Zambia, where the gold transaction was supposed to take place.

Upon arrival, Sampa wasted no time meeting Mr. Sakamoto and his business partner at a local hotel, where he introduced them to supposed gold sellers. A demonstration was even arranged to verify the authenticity of the gold. Everything appeared to be in order—until negotiations suddenly fell through.

This is where Sampa’s masterstroke came into play. He warned Sakamoto that the gold sellers were dangerous criminals, involved in sinister activities. He offered to “protect” Sakamoto by holding onto the USD 80,000 for safekeeping. Fearing for his safety, Sakamoto handed over the entire sum to Sampa. But the promised gold was never delivered, and weeks went by with no sign of either the gold or the money.

Delays, Excuses, and Fake Safes

As time passed, Mr. Sakamoto grew increasingly anxious about the fate of his investment. Sampa continued to stall, offering a series of excuses that became more implausible by the day. According to Sampa, the USD 80,000 was “locked in a safe,” but the keys were held by a third party an elusive figure named Mr. Omer Oscar who was, conveniently, unreachable.

Determined to resolve the matter, Mr. Sakamoto returned to Zambia on September 28, 2024, and sought legal intervention. Under pressure, Sampa finally agreed to open the safe on October 3. However, when the safe was opened, Sakamoto’s worst fears were realized: instead of cash, the safe contained only fake USD 100 bills and paper cuttings.

Realizing that he had been conned, Sakamoto immediately reported the matter to the police, leading to the swift detention of Sampa, Fugishima, and their accomplice, Mr. Martin Mabo, who had posed as a fake witness throughout the ordeal. A search of Sampa’s vehicle revealed 49 pieces of fake USD 100 notes and paper cuttings, the same materials used in the counterfeit stash found in the safe.

The Arrest and Further Investigations

Following the complaint, police wasted no time in detaining the three suspects. Kelvin Bwalya Sampa, 42, was arrested at his home in Meanwood Ibex, Lusaka. His accomplice, Kunihiro Fugishima, 53, was also detained, along with Mr. Martin Mabo, 38, who resides in Chadleigh, Lusaka. All three are now in police custody, with investigations ongoing.

A search of Sampa’s residence in the affluent suburb of Ibex Hill yielded no additional findings. However, the evidence recovered so far paints a damning picture of a carefully orchestrated scheme that spanned continents and relied on manipulation, false assurances, and counterfeit currency.

The Fall of Kelvin Sampa

Once a prominent figure in Zambia’s political and business scene, Sampa’s arrest marks a stunning fall from grace. As a former MP representing Kasama under the Patriotic Front (PF), Sampa had built a reputation as a skilled businessman with deep political ties. However, his involvement in this brazen fraud scheme has cast a long shadow over his legacy, raising serious questions about integrity, trust, and corruption within Zambia’s elite.

The case has gripped the nation, with many now questioning how a figure as prominent as Sampa became embroiled in such a scandal. Was it greed? Desperation? Or simply the allure of fast money through shady dealings? As investigations continue, the public awaits answers and justice.

For now, the Zambia Police Service has assured the public that this case will be thoroughly investigated and that all suspects involved in this high-profile fraud will be brought to justice.

The detention of Kelvin Bwalya Sampa and his accomplices serves as a stark reminder of the perils of trust in high-stakes transactions. It also underscores the need for vigilance in business dealings, no matter how credible the players may seem.

