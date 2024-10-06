With love and respect, I write this letter to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), urging him to reflect deeply on his actions and those of his team, including his legal and media advisors. As a pastor, I request that my identity remains hidden to avoid any conflict of interest.

The most critical step for you, former President Lungu, is to conduct a thorough self-introspection, and the same should be expected of those around you. Here’s my perspective:

Firstly, the notion of a political comeback, particularly here in Zambia and across Africa, seldom works. Many thoughtful individuals have voiced this concern, and their advice should not be dismissed lightly. The reality is that attempting to return to power is a lost cause—an ill-fated project.

Secondly, the lawyers representing you are in it for business, not charity. The money spent on these legal battles is substantial. Please reconsider these decisions, Dad.

Thirdly, history offers many lessons. Consider the cases of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda versus Dr. Frederick Chiluba, Dr. Chiluba versus Dr. Levy Mwanawasa, and Dr. Rupiah Banda versus Michael Sata. None of these political figures succeeded in their attempts to return to power, despite having strong media support and connections, both locally and internationally. Yet, all their efforts were in vain.

Dad, it’s time to be honest with yourself. Many of those around you are well-educated, and they should be learning how to survive without further damaging your already fragile reputation. They are misleading you, pushing you to behave in ways that tarnish your legacy and diminish the respect you once held among former heads of state.

Take counsel from people like former President Thabo Mbeki. In the Bible, King Solomon destroyed himself by disregarding the elders and surrounding himself with the young and inexperienced. Perhaps it’s time to replace some of your current advisors, such as Emmanuel Mwamba and Raphael Nakacinda, with figures like Thabo Mbeki or former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

My heartfelt advice is this: Do not heed the deceptive voices of those around you. Remember, you have already experienced the sweetness of power. But no matter how sweet sugar or honey is, no one can consume an entire kilogram or liter of it at once—it becomes unbearable. Safeguard your dignity and your resources rather than subject yourself to further disgrace.

In conclusion, the reality is that you are now a former president, and you no longer wield the power you once did. The way the police treat you is evidence of this. No matter how much you cry out through the media, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema will not be removed by the international community or superpowers. Just as you ruled for your term, your successor will also serve his.

Remember my words, Dad—you will understand them one day. It is time to redeem yourself.

With love,

A concerned citizen.